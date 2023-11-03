The Canberra Times
Randwick analysis, tips: Golden Eagle form for Sydney carnival

By Brad Gray
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 12:00pm
Think About It is looking for another win in Sydney. Picture by Bradley Photos
Race 1 - 12.10pm TAB HIGHWAY HANDICAP (1200 METRES)

2. Bandi's Boy was given a perfect ride at Randwick last Saturday but even so, he proved too good for his rivals. That was on the back of a deceptively good return at Rosehill on a good track over 1100m. The four-year-old has always been held in high regard by trainer Danny Williams and having nursed the gelding back to full health, after 57 weeks on the sidelines, he looks set to reap the rewards now. He looks better than this grade. This has always been the plan too, back up third up before being set for the Country Championships series. Any rain around would be a bonus given that he beat Zougotcha on a heavy track as a two-year-old. He is still learning his craft being just five starts into his career but the future looks bright.

