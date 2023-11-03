1. Think About It produced a career best to win the Everest last start. The five-year-old just keeps finding a way to win. It's such an admirable trait. Perhaps the scariest part is what is still potentially to come. Think About It was only second up there and is still only 12 starts into his career, winning 11 of them. You look back on the catalogue of Joe Pride's best horses over the years and they typically continue to improve. As far has his chance on Saturday, the only possible knock is his short price. However, it looks justified. If he improves again out of the Everest, which seems likely out to 1300m and third up, it's game over. Especially given that he maps to get the run of the race once more. Tried to find an angle to get him beat, but couldn't.