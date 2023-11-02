The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Raiders praised for handling of Jack Wighton-Latrell Mitchell incident

David Polkinghorne
By David Polkinghorne
November 2 2023 - 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He might've blasted ACT Policing and the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, but Canberra Raiders boss Don Furner has praised his players for the way they tried to de-escalate the situation during Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell's arrest

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Polkinghorne

David Polkinghorne

Sports journo

Covering the Raiders, Cavalry, cycling and racing, plus everything else that involves sport in the ACT, for The Canberra Times. Basically I love sport and watching it is a full-time job. Email: david.polkinghorne@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.