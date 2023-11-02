Swyftx referral code: Claim FREE $20 Bitcoin bonus

Swyftx is undoubtedly one of the best crypto trading platforms for Australians. Picture Shutterstock

Our Take on Swyftx

The bottom line:

is undoubtedly one of the best crypto trading platforms for Australians due to its feature-rich user interface, rapid AUD deposit and withdrawal methods, and 0.6% trading fees.



While the abundance of features can be daunting, it doesn't take too long to become familiar with and start buying crypto. There is also a Swyftx referral code to claim $20 worth of free Bitcoin by using the Swyftx referral code "hedge20btc".

Pros:

Over 320 coins to buy and sell.

Rapid AUD deposits and withdrawals.

24/7 customer support team.

Cons:

Not suitable for day trading crypto.

Swyftx referral code: What you need to know

By using our unique link, you can get a $20 Bitcoin sign-up bonus from Swyftx. As of the time of writing, this is the best sign-up bonus available. You can click on the whole referral link below, or you can input the referral code "hedge20btc".

The Swyftx referral bonus is only accessible to new users who do not currently have an active Swyftx account. Unfortunately, existing customers of Swyftx are ineligible.



At present, there is no time limit on our Swyftx referral code, and the $20 free Bitcoin bonus is valid for as long as it lasts. If the bonus offer changes, this page will be updated to reflect those changes.

Swyftx review for Australians

Founded in 2019 and based in Brisbane, Swyftx has amassed a remarkable user base of more than 660,000 traders and investors and is one of Australia's fast-growing crypto exchanges.



The company, which is registered with AUSTRAC, offers Australians a straightforward way to invest in well-known cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) with Australian Dollars (AUD).

Thanks to its feature-rich mobile app and user interface, Swyftx is without a doubt one of the best-rated cryptocurrency trading platforms available to Australians.0



If you are new to crypto or have been trading for a while, Swyftx is an excellent option due to its quick AUD deposit and withdrawal processes, 320+ digital assets, 0.6% trading costs, and free demo mode where you can familiarise yourself with the platform without risking your money.



The popular TradingView package, with its complete suite of indicators and tools, is fully integrated into the charting interface if you know how to analyse the price action of crypto assets.



Despite having features that are suited to the Australian crypto market, Swyftx is also well regarded in its reputation as a top-rated place to buy and trade digital currencies.



The Brisbane-based company is 100% Australian-owned and operated, holds ISO 27001 certification which is internationally recognised for implementation of an Information Security Management System, and has never been hacked.



Moreover, digital assets and monetary funds are safeguarded through multi-layer technologies and advanced security frameworks such as encryption and biometric authentication.

For a complete Swyftx review, here's the full article.

Swyftx pros explained

Designed for new users

The streamlined and straightforward nature of the Swyftx website and mobile app helps to reduce the learning curve for people who might be new to a crypto exchange platform. The entire trading process from depositing AUD into the wallet and buying cryptocurrencies is cutting-edge, novel, and completely adaptable to each investor's needs.



The interface is visually pleasing to the eye and the dashboard can be customised to suit the portfolio monitoring needs and preferences of individual traders. There's also the option to switch between dark mode and a demo account that is equipped with virtual funds.

Free AUD deposits and low fees

With the exception of credit/debit cards, funding a Swyftx account with AUD can be done for free using any of its payment methods. Bank transfers, POLi, and PayID won't cost you a cent.



Buying and selling cryptocurrency on Swyftx will attract a 0.6% fee, however, this can be as low as 0.1% depending on how high the trading volume is. This is considerably cheaper than the CoinSpot fee of 1% for using its Instant Buy/Sell feature.

Swyftx customer support

Swyftx has a dedicated and locally based customer service team that can be reached via email or by using the platform's 24/7 live chatbot. The chatbot will point you in the general direction within its Help Centre, but a real person will introduce themselves within a few minutes.

Swyftx cons explained

Not suitable for day trading

Only the spot market is available on Swyftx; leveraged tokens, futures, options, and margin are not offered for professional and accredited traders. Moreover, the 0.6% trading fee may not be suitable for frequent trading and is worth transferring crypto from Swyftx to Binance (example only).

Who Swyftx Is best suited to

Swyftx may be a good crypto exchange for you if:

You are completely new to the world of cryptocurrency investment and have a long-term HODL strategy in mind.

You want a reputable and no-fuss Australian crypto exchange with streamlined AUD deposit and withdrawal options and don't need access to advanced markets such as margin and futures.

Swyftx key features

If you're unfamiliar with Swyftx, then these are some of the important features and services the exchange offers.

Excellent customer support : Swyftx has a dedicated customer service team based in Australia to help you through any troubles you may have. You can reach out via email or the 24/7 live chatbot which will ultimately put you through to a member of the team. The exchange also has an outstanding Trustpilot rating of 4.7 out of 5.0.

Crypto bundles : Buy several crypto in a single transaction with the Swyftx crypto bundle feature. Whilst bundles contain pre-determined digital assets, you have the ability to remove or add crypto assets as you see fit. Buying bundles allows you to diversify your portfolio more quickly with lower fees.

A free demo mode : Not sure about using Swyftx? You can create an account and toggle the demo mode. Since it comes stocked with $10,000 of virtual AUD, you explore the platform and place trades without risking your capital.

Recurring orders: Otherwise known as Dollar Cost Averaging (DCA), you can slowly buy crypto at regular intervals to build your portfolio during times of market volatility. This is one of the more popular methods for investing since you don't need to 'time' the market.

Swyftx fees

Deposits of AUD via bank transfer, POLi, or PayID will incur zero fees. Withdrawals of AUD to your bank account are also free. Swyftx has a tiered structure for its trading fees where costs to buy and sell crypto will start at 0.6% (excluding spreads).



Due to its tiered nature, your fees are lowered if you fulfill specific tier requirements. For example, if you trade more than $100,000 during the last 30 days then your fees are reduced to 0.55%.

Final thoughts on Swyftx exchange

Swyftx possesses every quality that makes a crypto exchange reputable and dependable. It is packed with features that appeal to the Australian market, offers fantastic value for the money, and is all connected by a beautifully made and incredibly useful interface.



With its enormous selection of over 320 virtual currencies and distinctive cryptocurrency purchasing choices, Swyftx continues to provide exceptional products and services while maintaining a close relationship with the cryptocurrency community.

Frequently asked questions

Is Swyftx based in Australia?

Yes, Swyftx Pty Ltd (Swyftx) is an Australian-born, Brisbane-headquartered cryptocurrency trading platform with local employees. The platform is also an ASIC-registered company.

Is Swyftx safe?

Swyftx appears to be a secure cryptocurrency exchange that is registered with AUSTRAC, complies with financial regulations, and follows security standards. Since its launch in 2017, there have been no documented hacking incidents in the media. They are certified to ISO27001 and use a variety of security procedures, including penetration testing as per their website which we've not independently verified.

Can I use the Swyftx referral code if I already have an account?

No, existing customers who use the link to create an account won't obtain the $20 free Bitcoin. The Swyftx referral code will only provide the bonus into the wallet after a new account is created and the user's identity is validated.

Can I share the Swyftx referral code on social media?

Yes. Simply copy the link on this page and send it to your friends via social media platforms or email. If they don't already have an account then they will be eligible to claim the $20 free Bitcoin after they create a free account.