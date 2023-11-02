The Canberra Times
Times Past: November 3, 1993

JH
By Jess Hollingsworth
November 3 2023 - 12:00am
The annual spring horse racing carnival, with the pinnacle being the Melbourne Cup, is ingrained in Australian culture and tradition. On this day in 1993, a 132-year racing tradition had come to an end of sorts with an international horse, the first of what was to be many, winning the famous race at Flemington.

JH

Jess Hollingsworth

Editorial Admin

