Times Past: November 3, 1993

The annual spring horse racing carnival, with the pinnacle being the Melbourne Cup, is ingrained in Australian culture and tradition. On this day in 1993, a 132-year racing tradition had come to an end of sorts with an international horse, the first of what was to be many, winning the famous race at Flemington.
The chestnut with the plaited mane and scarred knees finally made it through the scrum to the winner's stall. His jockey said the Melbourne Cup had been "no hassle".
This time, the country had witnessed the end of an era. The Cup, 132-years old, the traditional joust between Australia and New Zealand, had finished as we knew it. In its place may have come something grander: a truly international event that may eventually be seen as the staying championship of the world.
When Vintage Crop, the Irish horse who arrived only three weeks prior, stormed up the Flemington straight, making some of the other stayers look like plodders, the Cup had finally lost its innocence. The Irish had done to us what we did to the New York Yacht Club in 1983.
As Dermot Weld, Vintage Crop's trainer said; "This is the furthest anyone has ever brought a horse to win a race".
Tony Smurfit, 29, son of Vintage Crop's owner, Dr Michael Smurfit, said in his presentation speech: "This will become the race every decent stayer in Europe will want to contest".
