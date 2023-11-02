The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Narooma man wins $1.3 million in Saturday Lotto

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 2 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 1:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Narooma man who has been playing the same special numbers for more than 25 years was left in shock after they won him more than $1.3 million in the weekend's Saturday Lotto draw.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.