The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Senator Katy Gallagher presents an award named in honour of her late mother Betsy Gallagher

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senator Katy Gallagher presented the Betsy Gallagher Award to Rachel Ashton who works in mental health for Woden Community Services. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong
Senator Katy Gallagher presented the Betsy Gallagher Award to Rachel Ashton who works in mental health for Woden Community Services. Pictures by Sitthixay Ditthavong

ACT Senator Katy Gallagher presented the Betsy Gallagher Award to a young mental health worker on Thursday, saying her mother would be thrilled to see such important work continuing in the community.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.