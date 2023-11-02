The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Stricter oversight from board in proposed ACT procurement system changes

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 3 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Special Minister of State Chris Steel, who introduced changes to the ACT's procurement laws into the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Picture by Gary Ramage
Special Minister of State Chris Steel, who introduced changes to the ACT's procurement laws into the Legislative Assembly on Thursday. Picture by Gary Ramage

Agencies seeking to spend public money will face stricter oversight from the ACT's procurement board under changes proposed by the territory government.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.