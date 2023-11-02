The Australian Securities and Investments Commission has disqualified the former director of several Canberra property and development firms for his involvement in five failed companies.
Paul Kenneth Nimal Hamilton of Coombs is disqualified from managing corporations until October 23, 2025.
Between December 2019 and August 2021, Paul Kenneth Nimal Hamilton of Coombs was the director of five companies that entered liquidation, including 3 Property Group 13 Pty Ltd.
The other companies were Lifestyle Home Account (ACT) Pty Ltd, Be Athletic Canberra Pty Ltd, A.C.N. 601 334 749 Pty Ltd formerly Tiger Property Group Pty Ltd (TPG) and A.C.N. 606 934 874 Pty Ltd formerly 3 Property Group 2 Pty Ltd (3PG2).
The five companies owed more than $11.8 million in total to unsecured creditors including approximately $5.5 million to the Australian Tax Office and $19,652 to the ACT Office of Revenue.
ASIC found Mr Hamilton showed "a lack of care and diligence" when he acted as a director of the five companies to allow the former directors to "maintain their credit scores and continue to be directors of other companies in the group".
Mr Hamilton "failed to ensure 3PG2 got its tax lodgments up to date and failed to take steps to ensure the tax debts owed by Lifestyle Homes, Be Athletic, TPG and 3PG13 were paid," ASIC said in a statement.
He also failed to participate in the management of the five companies, ASIC said.
Mr Hamilton has the right to seek a review of ASIC's decision by the Administrative Appeals Tribunal.
More to come.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.