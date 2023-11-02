Department of Agriculture to strike over pay offer

Meat inspectors and veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture will walk out for two one-hour strikes and impose a ban on overtime next week to press the federal government for better pay across the public service.
On Thursday, Community and Public Sector Union members in the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Department of Employment and Workplace Relations stopped work for an hour in an effort to get the government to improve its pay deal of 11.2 per cent over three years.
CPSU national secretary Melissa Donnelly, in a statement, said it was time to give APS workers the "long overdue decent pay rise they need and deserve"
"Our members have been clear from the beginning - they want to see this round of bargaining deliver a decent pay rise without any delays," she said.
"Right now, there aren't risks to delays but if the government doesn't come back to the bargaining table with a revised pay offer soon, timelines could begin to blow out.
"Service-wide bargaining has delivered a raft of significant improvements to workers conditions which will see employees and the APS benefit."
Union members will stop work on November 8 and November 10.
More to come ...
