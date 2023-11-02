The Canberra Times
Department of Agriculture to strike over pay offer

By Natalie Vikhrov
November 2 2023 - 4:27pm
Meat inspectors and veterinarians from the Department of Agriculture will walk out for two one-hour strikes and impose a ban on overtime next week to press the federal government for better pay across the public service.

