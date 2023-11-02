Drivers detected committing mobile phone offences by the ACT's new overhead camera technology will now receive written warning notices.
The three-month warning period is the so-called introductory phase, with fines and demerit points to start in February.
Any motorists caught using their mobile phone illegally from February will be fined $498 and penalised three demerit points.
Three transportable "road safety" cameras were introduced on Canberra's roads in February this year along with a fixed camera on Hindmarsh Drive (near the Monaro Highway overpass) in June.
A second fixed camera will be installed on Gungahlin Drive (near the Barton Highway overpass) by the end of this year.
The most recent data capture by the camera technology revealed there were nearly 30,000 drivers detected using a handheld device improperly in their car from April to September this year, with Heydon Drive in Belconnen and Flemington Road, Mitchell, the two worst offence locations.
In this year's ACT budget, it was revealed the government expects to collect $51 million in traffic fines in the 2023-24 financial year, rising to $65.9 million in 2024-25 and $104.1 million in 2025-26. Insiders say a significant proportion of this additional revenue will come from the phone detection cameras.
Minister for Transport and City Services Chris Steel said the warning phase for the new cameras will reinforce the need for behavioural change.
"Since we've been collecting data, over 39,000 Canberrans have been detected using a mobile device, highlighting the significant road safety issue we are currently facing," Minister Steel said.
"That number translates to cameras detecting over 150 people currently breaking the law daily when they get behind the wheel.
"Any time you take your eyes off the road you are risking your own life and the lives of other road users. Any activity that distracts a driver can result in higher speeds, lane deviations and delays in reaction time.
"We are asking motorists to leave their phone alone. Now is the time to change bad habits, put your phone down and prioritise getting yourself and all road users home safely."
Police will still be issuing infringements to drivers they detect illegally using their mobile phone. The warning period only applies to mobile detection cameras.
The Officer in Charge of ACT Road Policing, Acting Inspector Mark Richardson, said any action that takes a driver's attention away from the road has the potential to cause tragic consequences.
"In the three seconds it takes someone to read a text message or social media post, a vehicle going 60kmh travels about 50 metres, and can cause irreparable damage to both a driver and other road users.
"ACT Policing supports these cameras as part of a wider road safety enforcement."
