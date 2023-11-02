De Burgh, the third and final release at Northbourne Village is now selling, and there are some great incentives for first home buyers.
Nick Babic, project marketing manager at national property developer JWLand said Embark (Stage 1) is sold out with The Sullivan (Stage 2) at 90 per cent sold.
"De Burgh is now selling and we are currently offering first home buyers the opportunity to purchase an apartment and exchange contracts on $1000. The balance of the 5 per cent can be paid in instalments until the end of the financial year," Nick said. "This has been done to help first home buyers with cash flow and demonstrates consistent savings to financial institutions."
At De Burgh you can choose the style and size of the home that best suits your needs including a studio, one-bedroom, two-bedroom or three-bedroom apartment. There are even a couple of two and three bedroom dual-level loft-style apartments with a unique urban ambience. Each apartment has a designer touch and features quality inclusions.
"We've taken technology to a new level with an app that allows control of your home from your phone. All apartments will have app-controlled lighting and air-conditioning installed as standard, so you can turn everything on and off remotely," Nick said.
"In addition, a Smart Lock™ system will let you unlock your door with your phone. Another optional upgrade is a dedicated electric vehicle charger for your car space."
One of the greatest advantages of buying a new apartment as a first home buyer is that once ready, you can move in and there is nothing more to do except enjoy your new home and lifestyle.
Situated in the high-energy inner-north precinct that includes nearby Braddon and Dickson, De Burgh offers buyers a relaxed lifestyle while being within easy reach of everything the city has to offer.
With the light rail running past your door, the Canberra CBD is just a few minutes away, providing an ideal work/life balance.
When you want to enjoy a little time for yourself you won't have to go far either. You can eat, drink, shop and socialise in Dickson, just across the road or explore Lyneham itself, where cafés have a creative vibe and green spaces include the scenic Lyneham Wetland.
Just up the road at Exhibition Park in Canberra (EPIC) the Saturday morning farmers' market offers the Canberra region's freshest produce. The area is family-friendly too, with many playgrounds and schools.
JWLand is dedicated to creating and delivering precincts where residents feel like they are part of a community. The complex features generous outdoor spaces including private courtyards and a landscaped central garden.
De Burgh is part of the broader vision to transform Northbourne Avenue with high quality architecture. From nine storeys facing Northbourne, the building steps down to six storeys on De Burgh Street, maximising views for upper level apartments.
JWLand has delivered homes of uncompromising quality across Canberra.
"Our end to end service capability removes the fear and stress for first home buyers, in what is ultimately the biggest financial decision of their lives, to that point," Nick said.
"Our sales team is well equipped to help first home buyers on their property journey."
Construction has commenced at De Burgh with completion expected for mid-2025. For more information go to the website at northbournevillage.com.au/project/de-burgh/.
If you are a first home buyer looking to enter the Canberra housing market, now may be the ideal time to take the plunge.
Sandy Morris, principal of real estate agency My Morris, said in her opinion, it is an excellent time to buy.
"Now is a fabulous opportunity for first home buyers to purchase in those suburbs that were out of their reach at the end of 2021 where they have come back about 11 per cent," Sandy said.
"We believe the market will move up in the early part of next year given the slow in interest rates rises."
Kambah is one of the suburbs that is offering some great options on the market at the moment.
"You would have found it hard to get into an ex-government home in Kambah for under $800,000 at the end of 2021 but it is much more achievable now," Sandy said.
"Given the slip back in prices since the end of 2021 we are finding that once again first home buyers can afford those entry level ex-government homes."
Buying a home is one of the most significant and most expensive purchases you will ever make, so it is important to have someone to help you along the way.
"There are many steps involved in preparing to purchase your first home and a good real estate agent can guide you through those steps," Sandy said.
"From finance pre-approval before you start looking all the way through to settlement when you collect your keys - it is important to know how to navigate this buying experience."
It is always advisable to get finance pre-approved if you intend on purchasing a property in the coming months as it puts you in the box seat if you find a property that you are keen to make an offer on.
"Gaining pre-approval can take a few weeks and you do not want to find yourself in a position where you are up against another buyer that is ready to go and you have not sought finance approval," Sandy said.
"As a general rule, finance pre-approval lasts for three months and in that time you are in a position to make an offer on a property knowing that your finances are well under way."
Aside from the cost of purchasing the house itself, homebuyers need to be aware of the usual fees associated with purchasing, such as solicitor fees, bank fees for drawing up documents, loan mortgage insurance if your deposit is less than 20 per cent, building insurance if you purchase a stand alone dwelling as well as contents insurance.
Sandy's top tips for those looking for a home is to be organised and to do your research.
"By keeping an eye on the market and comparing sale prices of property that may be in your bracket, it is easy to get the knowledge needed to know when a home looks like it is good value for money," she said.
"Have a good look over the building inspection that forms part of the marketing contract and if there are things that are of concern follow them through and get a second opinion."
Offering a great lifestyle, a broad range of property options and more affordable housing then many of the other state capitals, Canberra continues to attract first home buyers.
"I have lived in Canberra for over 50 years and in my opinion it is a safe place to live. I also love that we get four distinct seasons in a year," Sandy said.
"It has a family friendly atmosphere with an abundance of open spaces and playgrounds for children. There are also lots of multi-cultural events and dining experiences to enjoy."
While there is plenty to consider, there is nothing more rewarding then getting the keys to your first home.
The ACT Government has a concession scheme to help people buy a home or residential land. The scheme is administered by the ACT Revenue Office.
It helps people to buy the home that's right for them by removing or reducing stamp duty on any property they want to buy. To be eligible for the Home Buyer Concession Scheme the following criteria must be met:
The scheme applies to vacant residential land and both new and established homes. Find out more by going to revenue.act.gov.au.
The idea of bidding at a property auction may seem a little nerve-racking especially for a first home buyer.
However, auctions are a sign of the times and if you are sure it is the right property for you, bidding holds a great advantage for a potential buyer.
Putting your hand up to bid at an auction is right up there in the fear stakes, but the secret is to go to the auction prepared.
Ensure that your finance is arranged, you have the required deposit available and that any building or pest inspections have been finalised before auction day.
You need to be certain you are bidding on a property you can buy. The bidding process is public and if the hammer falls and you are the highest bidder, you must immediately sign the contract.
On the day, don't be afraid to introduce yourself to the auctioneer, as it pays to be visible, and pay close attention to his or her instructions.
While tactics abound, there is nothing wrong with making the first bid to get the ball rolling. If you don't want to do the bidding yourself, you can ask an agent to act on your behalf.
It's important not to get carried away during the auction process, you need to be aware of your limits and stick to them.
First home buyers are spoilt for choice, with two new developments underway - Boulevard in Denman Prospect and Nue in Gungahlin.
Both projects are being created by Core Developments, a leading Canberra based construction and development company.
Boulevard is an astounding two-stage precinct-style project. It is a self-sustaining, amenity-rich, walkable urban neighbourhood that will be a striking feature in Molonglo Valley for years to come. The architecture is texture rich presenting a variety of expressive qualities for mid-century modern designs.
Denman Prospect is a beautiful, well designed suburb with all the amenities you need and Boulevard is well placed, on the future light rail corridor, and opposite the future Molonglo Group Centre.
Nue welcomes a 'Nue' way to live, this development promotes walkability and cycle friendliness, designed for residents to embrace the public domain and interact on a daily basis. It is within walking proximity to Gungahlin town centre and has direct light rail access into the city. Nue also offers a unique modern style of living with its terrace style townhouses fit for a family.
Nue provides you with all of the amenities of city living, but also offers a place of quiet with stunning views over the Mulanggari Grasslands.
Selling agent James Herbert from LJ Hooker said both projects are selling fast, with over 70 per cent sold in each development.
"Housing options cater to all different types of budgets and lifestyles from a one bedroom plus study through to two or three bedroom terrace style townhouses or penthouses," James said.
"Buying off the plan is a great way for first home buyers to enter the market. As it allows additional time for buyers to continue to save for a larger deposit.
"Buying off the plan also allows buyers to secure housing at the current market price and experience potential uplift in value between purchase and settlement.
"There are also Government concessions on stamp duty for first home buyers."
The additional benefit of purchasing an apartment as a first home buyer is that many go on to keep it long term as an investment.
"As a first home buyer it's always good to keep one eye on the future, and make sure the investment credentials of your first home are solid," James said.
"Canberra has always been a secure city to invest in with strong rental yields and steady capital growth. We see Canberra at a key time in the property cycle where prices have remained steady over the past 18 months and are yet to experience the rises that Sydney, Melbourne, and other major cities have seen. Now could be a great time to secure a first property while prices remain relatively low."
Both developments have display suites onsite, where you can see construction taking place. Boulevard is at Summerfield Close, Denman Prospect and Nue on the corner of Camilleri Way and Manning Clark Cres, Gungahlin.
For more information please contact James Herbert at LJ Hooker on 0400 853 50 or Troy Thompson at LJ Hooker on 0408 694 917.
CONVEYANCING
When it comes to buying your first property, the whole idea can seem a bit daunting, but there are always experts to help you through the process. One of the most important people you will need to start your real estate journey is a conveyancer.
A conveyancer specialises in property law and can walk you through, step-by-step, with your property purchase.
Owner and licensed conveyancer at Bell Conveyancing, Kristy Bell, along with licensed conveyancer Amy Vickers, said engaging a conveyancer early in the buying process can make the whole journey much smoother.
"Anyone buying property should seek the services of a conveyancer once you have your finance pre-approved," Kristy said. "Have a chat to them before you have found the property you want to purchase or make an offer, because a conveyancer can often help you through those initial processes."
A licensed conveyancer is just as qualified as a solicitor to handle your home purchase, and Amy said a conveyancer will often have a better understanding of the entire process given they specialise solely in property.
"Property is all we do every day, so we have it down to a fine art," she said. "Bell Conveyancing, and conveyancers in general, have a strong real estate focus and communicate with our clients in a simple language so that anyone, especially first home buyers can understand exactly what is going on and what is required from them."
For a first home buyer, keeping costs down can be a major factor throughout their purchase which is another advantage of using a conveyancer as the normally charge fixed fees for their services and a generally cheaper than a solicitor who often charge by the hour.
Anyone buying property should seek the services of a conveyancer once you have your finance pre-approved.- Kristy Bell, Bell Conveyancing
Kristy said that while costs are important, it was important to remember that the cheapest price may not mean the best result for you as a buyer. "Don't assume a cheaper fee will get you comparable services.
"Go and see your local conveyancers and meet with them face to face as it allows you to get a better feel for each other and understanding of what you are trying to achieve with your property purchase," she said. "It's also a great idea to check out reviews online such as Google Reviews, and ask friends and family for recommendations of people that have used in the past."
Once the ball is rolling and you have begun your journey to buying you first home, Amy said that the process is usually uncomplicated given a conveyancer will handle most of the details for you. While the time it takes to settle on a property can vary, she said it was important for buyers to be organised.
"Having your birth certificate available and ready is an important initial step for first-home buyers as it is a legal requirement for stamp duty exemption," she said.
"The process normally takes two weeks from putting in an offer to exchange and then a further two to five weeks to settle a property, so being organised with your paperwork and having pre-approval of finance in place is key to a quick exchange."
Kristy said that while buying your first home could be an exciting time, it could also be a nervous time, but first home buyers shouldn't be too worried. "Buying a home is a big investment but you shouldn't panic as a conveyancer will walk you through the entire process.
"Just remember to do your research and ask the right questions before making an offer," she said. "When purchasing a property your conveyancer is working for you, so if you ever have any concerns or need to ask a question, they should be your first port of call."
FINANCIAL PLANNING
Planning the right path for the future
With costs of living, interest rates, and property prices all rising, buying a first home can seem like a distant dream. However, the right financial advice can change that. Jason Rapley, financial planner and mortgage broker from Dare Financial Solutions, said engaging a financial planner can help make home ownership a reality. "While saving for a first home can be difficult, a financial planner can provide plenty of assistance," he said. "It's not just about saving for a deposit, it's also looking at things like spending habits, budgeting, and applying for assistance that you might be eligible for such as First Home Owners Grants, stamp duty exemptions, the First Home Super Saver Scheme, and the Shared Equity Home Buyer Helper."
When engaging a financial planner, Jason said that it was vital to be upfront about your savings and budget goals, along with any difficulties you might be facing. "When both parties are on the same page it helps to get a better understanding of what customers are trying to achieve, be that home ownership or other financial goals.
"If people are saving up to buy their first home it's important they understand their 'money profile', so are they a saver or a spender or an investor for example," he said. "If they are a spender, then a financial planner can assist with solutions to be able to curb spending, better focus on saving, and also help you be more dedicated to achieving your goals."
Jason suggests people can improve their finances by using simple strategies such as making realistic budgets, having separate spending and savings accounts, minimising high interest rate debt such as credit cards, and using other incentives and schemes. A hot topic in home ownership is the 'bank of mum and dad', but Jason said it wasn't just about money. "Borrowing money from your parents might help you buy your first home, but there are other ways mum and dad can assist.
"There are different strategies for home ownership, and your financial planner can help discuss the best path for your circumstances," he said. "Often your first home will not be your last home, but it's a stepping stone to building up equity and wealth for when you do find your forever home."
Comments in this article are general and don't consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider if the suggestions are suitable for your personal circumstances. Before making any decisions, you should consult a financial adviser.