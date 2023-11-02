Jade Melbourne is adopting an underdog mentality when she steps onto the court to start a new WNBL season, vowing to take her game to another level after a taste of the elite level.
The 21-year-old sensation is fresh off a stint with Seattle in the WNBA and will co-captain the Canberra Capitals alongside Alex Sharp this season.
Canberra managed just two wins last season - a record-equalling low in club history - but Melbourne is confident the tide can turn this time around.
The Capitals open the new campaign on home court with a clash against Adelaide at the National Convention Centre on Sunday.
"I think we are a bunch of underdogs, really. The fact we're going in labelled as that, it doesn't faze us at all and we can use it to our advantage," Melbourne said.
"We're not being chased, we're the chase this season. We're just making sure we're doing everything the right way. We're a team that's going to have to do all the gritty stuff, do all the stuff no one wants to do, and that's what we're going to pride ourselves on. That underdog tag, we love it and hopefully we can surprise some people.
"Just being over in the WNBA, my game just went to another level. I haven't been able to show that yet because of the small opportunity I got during the Storm season, but just being back in pre-season now, back with the group, there's definitely a few things I'm going to bring into my game this year."
Capitals coach Kristen Veal got an early look at Adelaide during their eight-point loss to the Melbourne Boomers on Wednesday night - and her troops took the chance for a scout.
"I love this group. We've made a lot of changes around how we operate and are really honouring the space the athletes have," Veal said.
"But it was really cool to just send that and get these reply emojis - ping, ping, ping, ping, ping - because the whole team is watching it. I think that's a really cool feature of this group, that they're into it. They're doing their preparation and they want to be ready to go on Sunday."
The Capitals have been dealt an early blow with two players on their roster ruled out for the entire season and another expected to miss the first two months of the campaign.
Tahlia Tupaea has not returned to the club, marking the second season in a row the New Zealand international will miss, while Chloe Tugliach's year has been ended by a knee injury.
Bec Pizzey is set to miss a chunk of the season with a knee injury, but Melbourne is confident Canberra can cover her absence with the likes of Alex Bunton, Monica Okoye and Alex Fowler in the fold.
"I don't think it would be a Caps season without a bit of a hiccup," Melbourne said.
"It's just about the next man up mentality and we've emphasised all through pre-season. We're an equal threat team, whenever it's your opportunity to shine, you've got to step up and do it."
