There is always help at hand when buying your first property. Picture Shutterstock

CONVEYANCING



When it comes to buying your first property, the whole idea can seem a bit daunting, but there are always experts to help you through the process. One of the most important people you will need to start your real estate journey is a conveyancer.

A conveyancer specialises in property law and can walk you through, step-by-step, with your property purchase.



Owner and licensed conveyancer at Bell Conveyancing, Kristy Bell, along with licensed conveyancer Amy Vickers, said engaging a conveyancer early in the buying process can make the whole journey much smoother.

"Anyone buying property should seek the services of a conveyancer once you have your finance pre-approved," Kristy said. "Have a chat to them before you have found the property you want to purchase or make an offer, because a conveyancer can often help you through those initial processes."

A licensed conveyancer is just as qualified as a solicitor to handle your home purchase, and Amy said a conveyancer will often have a better understanding of the entire process given they specialise solely in property.



"Property is all we do every day, so we have it down to a fine art," she said. "Bell Conveyancing, and conveyancers in general, have a strong real estate focus and communicate with our clients in a simple language so that anyone, especially first home buyers can understand exactly what is going on and what is required from them."



For a first home buyer, keeping costs down can be a major factor throughout their purchase which is another advantage of using a conveyancer as the normally charge fixed fees for their services and a generally cheaper than a solicitor who often charge by the hour.

Kristy said that while costs are important, it was important to remember that the cheapest price may not mean the best result for you as a buyer. "Don't assume a cheaper fee will get you comparable services.

"Go and see your local conveyancers and meet with them face to face as it allows you to get a better feel for each other and understanding of what you are trying to achieve with your property purchase," she said. "It's also a great idea to check out reviews online such as Google Reviews, and ask friends and family for recommendations of people that have used in the past."

Once the ball is rolling and you have begun your journey to buying you first home, Amy said that the process is usually uncomplicated given a conveyancer will handle most of the details for you. While the time it takes to settle on a property can vary, she said it was important for buyers to be organised.



"Having your birth certificate available and ready is an important initial step for first-home buyers as it is a legal requirement for stamp duty exemption," she said.



"The process normally takes two weeks from putting in an offer to exchange and then a further two to five weeks to settle a property, so being organised with your paperwork and having pre-approval of finance in place is key to a quick exchange."



Kristy said that while buying your first home could be an exciting time, it could also be a nervous time, but first home buyers shouldn't be too worried. "Buying a home is a big investment but you shouldn't panic as a conveyancer will walk you through the entire process.



"Just remember to do your research and ask the right questions before making an offer," she said. "When purchasing a property your conveyancer is working for you, so if you ever have any concerns or need to ask a question, they should be your first port of call."

A financial planner can help get you into a home sooner. Picture Shutterstock

FINANCIAL PLANNING



Planning the right path for the future



With costs of living, interest rates, and property prices all rising, buying a first home can seem like a distant dream. However, the right financial advice can change that. Jason Rapley, financial planner and mortgage broker from Dare Financial Solutions, said engaging a financial planner can help make home ownership a reality. "While saving for a first home can be difficult, a financial planner can provide plenty of assistance," he said. "It's not just about saving for a deposit, it's also looking at things like spending habits, budgeting, and applying for assistance that you might be eligible for such as First Home Owners Grants, stamp duty exemptions, the First Home Super Saver Scheme, and the Shared Equity Home Buyer Helper."

When engaging a financial planner, Jason said that it was vital to be upfront about your savings and budget goals, along with any difficulties you might be facing. "When both parties are on the same page it helps to get a better understanding of what customers are trying to achieve, be that home ownership or other financial goals.



"If people are saving up to buy their first home it's important they understand their 'money profile', so are they a saver or a spender or an investor for example," he said. "If they are a spender, then a financial planner can assist with solutions to be able to curb spending, better focus on saving, and also help you be more dedicated to achieving your goals."

Jason suggests people can improve their finances by using simple strategies such as making realistic budgets, having separate spending and savings accounts, minimising high interest rate debt such as credit cards, and using other incentives and schemes. A hot topic in home ownership is the 'bank of mum and dad', but Jason said it wasn't just about money. "Borrowing money from your parents might help you buy your first home, but there are other ways mum and dad can assist.



"There are different strategies for home ownership, and your financial planner can help discuss the best path for your circumstances," he said. "Often your first home will not be your last home, but it's a stepping stone to building up equity and wealth for when you do find your forever home."