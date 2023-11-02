The court case against rugby league players Jack Wighton and Latrell Mitchell unravelled in a similar way to how they both play in the NRL - at a rapid speed and in spectacular fashion.
What we were led to believe was the latest instalment of footballers behaving badly was quickly flipped on its head when the senior police officer involved in the case gave "false evidence".
Mr Wighton and Mr Mitchell - who are now teammates at the South Sydney Rabbitohs - were understandably relieved when charges against them were dismissed almost nine months after they were arrested in Civic.
It marks the third time in three years a Canberra Raiders player has been charged by police, only to be exonerated via the court process.
Curtis Scott was tasered by police officers after passing out in public in Sydney in 2020.
Tom Starling was repeatedly punched by officers during a brawl at a pub on the Central Coast less than 12 months later. And then Wighton and Mitchell were arrested for allegedly fighting in public this year.
Each time police - NSW officers in the case of Scott and Starling and ACT Policing in the incident involving Wighton and Mitchell - presented what they said were facts of players misbehaving. And each time, charges were dismissed after lengthy and expensive court battles.
The time wasted and money spent has been vindicated. The taxpayer will now foot the bill of Wighton and Mitchell's legal costs - likely to be up to $150,000 - and potentially damages if they pursue civil action.
But what about those who can't afford to have lawyers negotiate with nightclubs to get new CCTV footage, or have their boss call the Director of Public Prosecutions office and the chief police officer to ask for the case to be dropped based on the evidence available?
How many people may have faced a similar situation to the one Wighton and Mitchell found themselves in, but haven't had the funds, know-how or determination to fight for their innocence?
The legal system, and the events that lead police to charge someone, should be fair for all, not fair for only those who can afford it.
In the Wighton and Mitchell instance, the very people we trust to get things right got it wrong. Horribly, and embarrassingly, wrong.
Canberrans should be able to trust our police to make sound decisions and use good judgement when they patrol the streets. They deserve the right to trust the process of the Director of Public Prosecutions, who determines whether the charges will be pursued based on the likelihood of conviction.
ACT Police Minister Mick Gentleman said an internal investigation of the officers involved had already begun. The investigation must examine the Wighton and Mitchell incident, but also seek to ensure ordinary Canberrans are not subjected to the same treatment. ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury said the police investigation was appropriate, and people should still have faith in the system.
Anyone who has watched the vision of Wighton and Mitchell's arrest would question Mr Rattenbury's assertion of faith. Mitchell was screaming in pain and doesn't appear to resist before officers wrestle him to the ground.
For some, it evoked memories of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died when a Minneapolis police officer pinned him to the ground in 2020. Mitchell - the only person wrestled to the ground - yelled "because I'm a black fella" as officers grabbed his arms and knelt on his back.
Wrong place and wrong time? Sure, many will say NRL players shouldn't be spilling out of a Canberra nightclub at 4am less than a month before the start of the season.
Doing the wrong thing? The altercation between Wighton and Mitchell certainly wasn't the "friendly wrestle" they wanted it portrayed as, but it wasn't a fight either.
It is not advocacy for the well-paid athlete to insist that police and the system do better to ensure all citizens are treated fairly.
