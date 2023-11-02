Concern for welfare of missing man

Police and family are concerned for the welfare of a Canberra man who has gone missing, and are asking for urgent help to find him.
They are also urging people not to contact him, but to instead contact the police immediately if he is spotted.
They said Mika Sutinen, 43, had not been seen since about 11am Thursday, November 2 in Bruce.
"He is described as Caucasian/Mediterranean in appearance, about 172cm (5'8") tall, with a solid build, fair complexion, dark hair and a full beard (please note - Mika's hair and beard are currently significantly longer and more unkempt than as shown in the image)," they said in a statement.
He was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, dark pants, and carrying a green duffle bag.
"Police and Mika's family hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him," police said.
"Members of the community are asked not to approach Mika, but to instead contact the police immediately if sighted."
They asked anyone who had seen Mr Sutinen or who had any information about where he is to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference 7582933.
