Woman filmed approaching plane on Canberra airport tarmac

A woman is expected to face charges after she allegedly walked on to the tarmac at Canberra Airport and approached a plane.
The 43-year-old was due to face the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday, but did not appear due to mental health concerns.
The court ordered the woman be sent to a mental health facility for examination to decide if she needs immediate treatment or care.
She is set to return to court at a later date, when she is expected to be charged with entering airside areas without permission, and two counts of property damage.
In footage captured by witnesses and posted on social media, the woman can be seen walking towards a QantasLink flight that some said she had apparently missed.
The woman, wearing black pants, slippers and a jacket, is seen looking at the pilot of the plane, which was reportedly trying to take off for Adelaide.
She is seen walking close to the front wheel and nose of the plane.
Other passengers reportedly saw her trying to wave down the pilot, and believed she was trying to get the pilot to let her board the flight.
The incident occurred about 7.30pm on Wednesday.
After a brief time watching the plane, the video depicts her walking back towards the airport with alarms blaring in the background.
Flights at the airport were reportedly delayed for about 10 minutes on the day.
