Woman filmed approaching plane on Canberra airport tarmac

Bageshri Savyasachi
By Bageshri Savyasachi
Updated November 3 2023 - 9:55am, first published 7:59am
A woman is expected to face charges after she allegedly walked on to the tarmac at Canberra Airport and approached a plane.

