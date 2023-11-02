Canberra is set to have one less roundabout, as zebra crossings, more trees and new lighting are among upgrades planned for a Braddon intersection.
The government says the changes to the Elouera and Mort streets intersection aim to provide easier access to the nearby light rail stop and improve pedestrian safety.
The proposed upgrades will replace the existing roundabout with a raised intersection to slow vehicles.
Four new zebra crossings will be introduced and footpaths will be extended to with reduce road-crossing distances.
Pedestrian verges will be made wider with new paving and there will be new street furniture.
Landscaping plans include planting more trees and garden beds in the intersection's four corners. Lights and traffic signs will also be upgraded.
The changes mean vehicle traffic on Elouera Street will have priority over traffic on Mort Street.
Construction on the intersection upgrade is expected to begin in June 2024.
The City Renewal Authority is asking for feedback on the proposals, which are part of wider upgrades coming to the Braddon streetscape.
The concept design is available on the YourSay Conversations website till 11.59pm on Friday, December 15.
