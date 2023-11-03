The Canberra Times
Call for developer licensing after ASIC bans Paul Hamilton of 3 Property Group 13

Brittney Levinson
By Brittney Levinson
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:22pm, first published 12:31pm
A Canberra home buyer says they are "shocked but not surprised" a local developer was disqualified by ASIC after his involvement in five failed companies.

Brittney Levinson

Brittney Levinson

Property reporter

Brittney Levinson joined The Canberra Times in 2021 as part of ACM's national property team. As the region's dedicated property journalist, Brittney covers everything from real estate trends and new developments through to the stories behind the record-breaking sales. Got a news tip? Get in touch: brittney.levinson@canberratimes.com.au

