The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Andrew Barr tells Anthony Albanese calling to keep AIS in Canberra

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:02pm, first published 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Andrew Barr has written to Anthony Albanese in a push to keep the AIS in Canberra, warning a decentralisation attempt could suffer the same fate as another move described as pork-barrelling.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

Caden Helmers is a sports journalist for The Canberra Times.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.