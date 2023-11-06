This is a sample of The Echidna newsletter sent out each weekday morning. To sign up for FREE, go to theechidna.com.au
They were huddled over a map, clearly lost. Lined up neatly alongside them were the Japanese tourists they were escorting. The tide of city workers swept past them, ignoring the obvious efforts of one of the tour leaders to get their attention and some directions. I stopped.
Through a flurry of hand gestures and pointing, I did my best to set them on the right course. Ten minutes later, on the way back to the office, I saw them, still lost, around the corner. So I escorted them to their destination. Smiles, handshakes, bows and many "aahs" and "arigatos" from the group followed. The detour took a few minutes out of my day but the appreciation from the strangers helped still warms my heart all these years later.
Likewise, the episode in Wyndham on the Far South Coast of NSW just after the Black Summer fires. The woman behind me at the checkout of the general store realised with obvious despair that she didn't have enough money to pay for her cigarettes. I paid.
Outside, she thanked me profusely, tears welling in her tired eyes. I learned that she'd been burnt out of her home. It was a small gesture on my part - one which meant suspending the disapproval of a reformed smoker. The cigarettes brought a little comfort to a stranger in desperate circumstances.
Tempted to push the virtue signalling button? Just hold off a bit.
The thing about kindness is that it benefits the giver almost as much as the receiver. Whenever this old Echidna is feeling a little too spiky, when the mean-spirited inner curmudgeon is darkening the mood, it's often the angel on the other shoulder who comes to the rescue.
"Offer your seat to the woman with the small kid," it whispers. "Let the person with just a few items jump ahead at the Aldi checkout."
Like magic, they feel better but, just as important, I do too.
The Australian government's HealthDirect website says: "Small acts of kindness, such as a smile, or 'hello' can have enormous power. The person being kind and the recipient can both benefit. You can be kind, generous and compassionate to someone you know, or to a stranger."
According to the UK's Mental Health Foundation: "Studies have found that acts of kindness are linked to increased feelings of wellbeing. Helping others can also improve our support networks and encourage us to be more active. This, in turn, can improve our self-esteem. There is some evidence to suggest that when we help others, it can promote changes in the brain that are linked with happiness."
And even if your kindness goes unacknowledged, it can still bring on the warm and fuzzies.
My elderly father-in-law is an accomplished linguist. Russian one of the many strings in his language bow. One day, he overheard two Russians struggling to find their way in a small NSW town. He approached them, offering directions in their language, delivered perfectly. They thanked him - "spasibo" - and walked off, oblivious to the bizarre coincidence that here, on the other side of the world, a Russian speaker was within earshot just when they needed it. He's dined out on that story for years.
He also tells many stories of the kindness directed his way. The people who help him with his shopping on the bus. The strangers who come to his aid after a mishap. The passersby in the supermarket who get out-of-reach items down from the shelves for him. They're all small acts but they make his day and connect him to the community in which he lives.
Next Monday is World Kindness Day but my question is, why wait until then to do something kind?
THEY SAID IT: "You cannot do a kindness too soon, for you never know how soon it will be too late." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
