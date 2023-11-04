The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Explainer

How the ACT's drug decriminalisation compares to Oregon's experience

Lucy Bladen
By Lucy Bladen
November 5 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When the citizens of Oregon, in the United States, voted in late 2020 to decriminalise the personal possession of small amounts of illicit drugs, they thought they were taking a step forward.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Bladen

Lucy Bladen

Reporter Canberra Times

Lucy Bladen has been a journalist at The Canberra Times since 2019. She is an ACT politics and health reporter. Email: l.bladen@canberratimes.com.au

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.