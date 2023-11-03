A St Edmund's College graduate, a NSW Waratahs discard and a pair of Junior Wallabies. These are the faces of the ACT Brumbies' future and they will be on display on Sunday.
The ACT under-19s side will host the NSW Waratahs in the Super Rugby U19 final at Seiffert Oval, the Brumbies looking to complete an undefeated season.
Club officials have placed an emphasis on developing the next generation and the results indicate it's paying off. Given the commitment, there is an expectation many members of the squad will progress to the senior team.
Thirteen are on Elite Development Squad contracts and many others are part of the club's academy.
This is generation next.
Angus Staniforth grew up dreaming of following in his uncle's footsteps and playing for the Waratahs.
The nephew of former Wallaby Scott Staniforth, the youngster was always tipped for a bright future. But when NSW overlooked the outside back, Angus had to reassess.
After sitting down with his family, the teenager quickly settled on a new goal.
He was going to follow another Staniforth to Super Rugby, but this time it would be at the ACT Brumbies.
The cousin of former Brumby Tom Staniforth, Angus moved to Canberra at the start of the year and quickly found his feet.
"Three of my uncles played overseas and they've had a big influence on me," Angus said. " They put me on the right path. I wasn't sure about coming to Canberra being from Sydney but I'm happy I made the move now.
"They've been through it and have given me advice. They've kept me on the straight and narrow to get me where I want to be."
The younger brother of Brumbies and Wallabies star Tom Hooper, Lachlan has led the junior Brumbies throughout the season.
A Junior Wallabies talent in his first year out of school, many experts are tipping Lachlan to be even better than his older brother.
The teenager can play lock or in the backrow and has a hard edge after a tough country upbringing. ACT officials credit Hooper's captaincy for uniting the squad and instilling the Brumbies mindset into the team.
"Lachy's been huge," Brumbies general manager Chris Thomson said. "He's had a big 12 month since finishing school. He had a huge performance with the Junior Wallabies and has brought those experiences back with him.
"He's led the side well and been well supported by Toby Macpherson and Dan Nelson."
It should come as no surprise the Brumbies have had their eye on Wilcox for years. The St Edmund's graduate played for Australia under-18s this season and has spent the past 12 months training with the top ACT squad.
Wilcox is an outside back with immense talent and the humble, hard-working attitude Brumbies officials look for in recruits.
The youngster is set to form a lethal combination with Staniforth on Sunday's final and coach Dan Hooper expects the pair to give the Waratahs defence nightmares.
"He's a great kid, a very humble and relaxed kid." Hooper said. "He doesn't get stressed out about things.
"He's a real talent, he's on an EDS contract at the Brumbies. We've only had him for two games but he's back this week. Shane and Angus' performances in the backfield will have a big bearing on how we go."
Another Junior Wallabies talent, Macpherson is an emerging lock who can impose his physical presence on opposition packs.
The teenager impressed for Uni-Norths throughout the John I Dent Cup and looks set to join a deep crop of Brumbies locks in the coming years.
Like Hooper, Macpherson is set for a second year in the Junior Wallabies program next season and he will play a key role in ensuring ACT wins the battle up front this Sunday.
