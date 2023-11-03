The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Rob Docker's legacy inspiring North Canberra Gungahln

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:47pm, first published 2:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The spirit of former president Rob Docker will inspire North Canberra Gungahlin as they chase their first win of the season on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.