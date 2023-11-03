The spirit of former president Rob Docker will inspire North Canberra Gungahlin as they chase their first win of the season on Saturday.
The side will resume at 9-257 in their clash with Eastlake, with new recruit Gen Casarotto currently 82.
The first goal is to see the former Demon reach triple figures before the bowlers take centre-stage.
North Canberra Gungahlin has played with a heavy heart through the past fortnight after Docker's death.
The former president had a significant impact on cricket in the ACT and first grade captain Nick Wood said he left a lasting impression on all he interacted with.
"He had a big impact on the people who came before us," Wood said. "Everyone is well aware of how important he was to the club."
The first grade side wore black armbands on day two of their recent clash with Weston Creek Molonglo, and Docker will be laid to rest at his funeral on Thursday. Multiple past and present members of the club will attend the service.
Current president Phil Coe built up an extensive relationship with Docker and said he was an astute mentor.
"He wasn't president for long but he did bring a different level of professionalism to the way we operate," Coe said. "He had a bigger picture view of the club and the direction we should go.
"He worked hard on our Harrison facility and was instrumental in us shifting focus from the inner north to Gungahlin as well."
Play to resume Saturday 11am
ANU 289 v Queanbeyan 0-13
Ginninderra 6-208 v Western District
Weston Creek Molonglo 254 v Tuggeranong Valley 3-91
North Canberra Gungahlin 9-257
