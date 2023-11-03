The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra
Sensitive Content

Anthony James Kenyon faces ACT Supreme Court sentencing for indecent assault

HN
By Hannah Neale
Updated November 3 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 2:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A picture of Anthony James Kenyon taken just after the crime. Picture supplied
A picture of Anthony James Kenyon taken just after the crime. Picture supplied

A judge has condemned a girl's bullies, labelling them "cowards", in an impassioned speech during the sentencing of a man who choked and indecently assaulted the then-12-year-old.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
HN

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering ACT courts. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT.

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.