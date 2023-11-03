"The demographics certainly play a role. Woden is our best patronised library, down my way. I think that is largely to do with, quite frankly, having the oldest population in Canberra in that area. The library provides great children's programs as well. Belconnen also benefits from that, but Belconnen also has its challenges of not being directly in the centre of the retail precinct," he said in response to questions from the Greens.

