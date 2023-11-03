The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics

Civic Library could relocate as part of new theatre works

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
November 3 2023 - 12:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 17-year-old Civic Library could be moved as part of a redevelopment of the Canberra Theatre precinct in an effort to boost the number of visitors and position it closer to shops, parking and public transport.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined The Canberra Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, transport, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.