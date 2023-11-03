The Canberra Times
Disabled subjected to 'humiliating' airport security screening

By Letters to the Editor
November 4 2023 - 5:30am
Disabled people who choose to fly should be treated with respect by airport security staff. Picture by Karleen Minney
I have noticed, with increasing alarm, that "security" screening at airports lacks appropriate treatment for people with a disability.

