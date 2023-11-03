'Gaping hole' allows dodgy auditors to escape scrutiny

Dozens of company auditors under investigation for breaches of professional standards are dodging formal sanctions by quitting before any adverse findings are made against them.
Officials from the corporate watchdog have told a parliamentary committee that 27 out of 41 company auditors being examined for accusations of unsatisfactory conduct have resigned without facing a formal disciplinary hearing or having their reputation tarnished.
The revelation comes amid continuing fallout from the PwC scandal in which a former partner shared confidential details of government plans to crack down on multinational tax avoidance. The information was then used to advise the firm's clients.
The episode, and subsequent concerns about the conduct of other major accounting firms, has caused a re-think about the extent of government reliance on external consultants and action to curb their use.
Chair of the Joint Committee on Corporations and Financial Services, Labor senator Deborah O'Neill, said it was concerning that company auditors accused of potentially serious transgressions could escape accountability and public disclosure by resigning.
"Having been found out that you have done something wrong according to the standards of your profession and then saying, 'You got me, I'm walking away' is cheap," Senator O'Neill said.
"It's serious enough for them to resign. They've been caught and they say, 'I'm going to walk away'. They take their skills, they can take [them] into the market and continue in the financial services sector [just not as a registered company auditor]."
Senator O'Neill said the "gaping regulatory hole" meant there was nothing to prevent such people from continuing to pursue a career in finance.
"If you want to keep your job in the sector there is an incentive for you to resign," she said. "You could still be on the pathway to becoming the CEO of PwC or Deloitte or EY or KPMG and there is no impediment."
The senator said this was particularly concerning because of how critical auditing was to people's financial security.
"Audit quality is fundamentally important to the future of every Australian who has super, to every investor in the market, and when the quality of auditing can be compromised by malign actors moving around in the ecosystem without anyone knowing about it, that is a risk that is being borne by Australians," she said.
ASIC executive director, markets, Greg Yanco, told the hearing that the regulator was "not happy" with the situation.
Australian Securities and Investments Commission officials told the inquiry there were 3077 registered company auditors, 500 of whom audited large publicly listed companies.
In its submission to the inquiry, the regulator reported that the Big Four consulting firms "dominate the auditing of larger ASX listed companies". Together they provided auditing services to 33 per cent of ASX listed companies which accounted for 95 per cent of total market capitalisation.
Since 2018, eight registered company auditors investigated by ASIC have been referred to the Company Auditor Disciplinary Board, a statutory body empowered to suspend or cancel their registration.
Mr Yanco said that in the last two years the regulator had launched criminal proceedings against three other company auditors and the watchdog's activity in the area "has ramped up".
Disciplinary board chair Maria McCrossin confirmed at the hearing that in the decade she had been in the role no company auditors from any of the Big Four consulting firms had been referred to the board.
Committee member, Nationals MP Keith Pitt, expressed disbelief that no registered company auditors from the Big Four consulting firms had been referred to the board in the past decade, given how many there were and the extent of work they were engaged in.
Senator O'Neill said: "It seems to me that the hands-off approach to the regulation of auditing is not fit for purpose.
"The evidence we've been hearing leads me to believe that there needs to be a requirement or expectation on the senior leaders of the firms that are trading on their audit reputation to be held accountable for the auditors working under their control."
