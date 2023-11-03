St Ninian's Uniting Church fete is on Saturday in Lyneham from 9am to 1pm. It's on the corner of Mouat and Brigalow streets in Lyneham.
The Radford College Twilight fete is on Saturday from 3pm to 7pm in College Street, Bruce.
The Torrens Primary School fete is on Saturday from 11am to 3pm in Batchelor Street, Torrens.
The St John Vianney's Primary School fete is on Saturday from 10am to 2pm in Namatjira Drive, Waramanga.
The Fraser Primary School fete is on Saturday from 11am to 3pm in Tillyard Drive, Fraser.
The University Preschool fete is on Saturday from 10am to 1pm at the University Preschool and Child Care Centre, Lennox Crossing, Acton.
The Ridgecrest Retirement Village fete is on Saturday from 10am to 2pm at 55 Burkitt Street, Page.
The La Grande Fete is at Telopea Park School Saturday from 11am to 5pm at 25 NSW Crescent, Barton.
The Yarralumla Uniting Church Art and Craft Show is on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and Sunday from noon to 5pm in Denman Street, Yarralumla.
The Hartley Hall markets are on Sunday in Victoria Street, Hall from 10am to 3pm.
Enjoy free performances, demonstrations and see 2000 shimmering candles light up Nara Peace Park at this year's Canberra Nara Candle Festival on Saturday from 4pm to 9pm.
There will be drumming, martial arts displays, lantern making, a cosplay competition and ringing of the Rotary peace bell. Free shuttle bus services will run from the National Triangle to Lennox Gardens.
Details at events.canberra.com.au/nara.
The Wiggles are in town doing six shows over Saturday and Sunday at the Canberra Theatre Centre.
Get tickets here.
