Times Past: November 4, 1977

The concept of the electric bus in Canberra is not new.
The Canberra Times reported on this day of the prime minister Malcolm Fraser driving an electric bus in 1977.
Passengers held on tight when Mr Fraser took over the wheel of an electric bus being demonstrated in Canberra.
Mr Fraser slipped into the driver's seat of the Townobile battery-operated prototype a discreet distance from Parliament House. He seemed to thoroughly enjoy himself, taking the vehicle on a five-minute spin. His passengers included parliamentarians, photographers and journalists.
Commentary ranged from excitement; "The PM's taking us for a ride" to "Not again".
The bus was powered by ordinary lead-acid batteries and the demonstration model cost Elroy Engineering, of Pennant Hills, about $250,000 to build and was suitable for short-haul city services such as around Canberra's London Circuit.
A spokesman for the department's transport said the branch was interested in its cost-saving potential and would like to see support for its development.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.