The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

How to prepare if The Canberra Times Fun Run is your first race day

By Jennifer van Allen, Hailey Middlebrook
November 4 2023 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

No matter how much running experience you have, race days can be a bit nerve-racking, but that's especially true if you're preparing for your first race. While experiencing a few prerace jitters is perfectly normal-they might actually help you psych yourself up rather than out too-there's no need to stress.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.