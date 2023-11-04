Times Past: November 5, 1995

On this day in 1995, The Canberra Times reported on the first National Cartoon Conference held in Canberra honouring those who dedicate their lives to drawing the country's favourite comic strips.
The cartoonists behind some of Australia's longest-running and best-loved comic strips were among an illustrious crowd at Canberra Brassey Hotel for the first National Cartooning Conference.
Jim Russell, the 86-year-old cartoonist who had illustrated The Potts cartoon strip for 55 years and James Kemsley, the "new" Ginger Meggs cartoonist for the previous 12 years, first met 20 years before in a London pub.
Mr Russell had been producing The Potts cartoon for longer than any other cartoonist in the world [at the time of writing].
The Potts turned 75 that year and Ginger Meggs would clock up its three-quarter-century in 1996.
Mr Kemsley said it was difficult for Australian cartoonists to make a living out of comic strips because Australian newspapers featured relatively few Australian strips.
Only about 20 percent of the comics in Australian papers were Australian and the Kalgoorlie Miner was the only Australian newspaper to feature 100 per cent Australian comic strips.
Mr Clark, whose Swamp strip was syndicated in America and Australia, said papers needed to remember cartoons were a good way to attract younger readers.
The inclusion of the 90s versions of The Phantom and Batman had attracted massive interest from the younger readers.
