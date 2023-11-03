Developer licensing in the spotlight after director's two-year ban

There's a renewed focus on developer regulation in the ACT, after a local property developer was disqualified from managing companies for two years.
The Australian Securities and Investments Commission banned Coombs resident Paul Hamilton for his involvement in a series of failed companies.
ASIC found Mr Hamilton was the director of five companies that entered liquidation between December 2019 and August 2021, including 3 Property Group 13 Pty Ltd.
The five companies owed a total of more than $11.8 million to unsecured creditors at the time of ASIC's decision.
The decision reignited the construction union's calls for the ACT government to urgently introduce developer licensing laws.
The ACT government says the legislation is on track to be tabled in the ACT Legislative Assembly by the end of the year.
A prime corner block in Civic will be developed after Terry Snow's Capital Property Group snapped up the site.
The group purchased the land from the ACT government for $17.75 million after a two-stage tender process.
Aiming to start construction in mid-2024, the group plans to build a six-storey office building with a focus on sustainability.
"This new development will provide high-quality, centrally located office accommodation to meet the city's growing needs," Capital Property Group CEO Stephen Byron said.
Mr Byron isn't wasting any time. The group is already sizing up potential tenants for the office's expected completion in 2026.
"We've got our eye on a couple of key tenants and we know there are a couple of significant corporates that have got their eye on this opportunity with us," he said.
There was news this week from another development site that many Canberrans would be familiar with.
Demolition began at Manuka's Capitol Theatre, offering a glimmer of hope for the long-awaited luxury hotel project.
Workers were on site this week using excavators to strip out the interior ahead of the building's demolition.
Meanwhile the site's elusive owner, Sotiria Liangis, sat inside the empty lobby of the adjoining hotel building, at a table covered with pages of development plans.
