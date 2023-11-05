Times Past: November 6, 1964

Former prime minister Sir Robert Menzies was a car enthusiast and very much enjoyed the perks of his position in getting to be driven in rare and impressive cars.
One of his favourites was retired for an average Joe to purchase from the auction house, The Canberra Times reported on this day in 1964.
Put "out to pasture" a few weeks ago after a long and important career in government service, a big, black limousine was to feature at a disposals sale in Canberra later in the month of November 1964.
The two-tonne Cadillac was once the pride and joy of the fleet for it was the official car of Sir Robert.
It had been replaced by a Bentley and, stripped of its C1 plates, sat in a corner of the transport garage. Made in 1949 and equipped with a power windows and a V8 engine said to give 19 miles to the gallon, the Cadillac was still in near perfect condition.
The man who had cared for the car since it went into service, Jack Delaney, put the seal to the end of its illustrious career. In readiness for the November 17 auction, Mr Delaney marked the car's lot number on the windscreen.
Instead of the C! mark of importance, it simply had the marking "lot 39".
