The AIS should not be a political pawn

The ever closer 2024 territory election will be an opportunity for voters to question a lot of things from the past 22 years of Labor rule in the ACT, but now also the relationship between two ALP governments.
This past week, the Chief Minister had to write a letter to the Prime Minister in a bid to keep the Australian Institute of Sport, a national institution, in the national capital.
There is no question the ageing Bruce campus is no longer fit for the purpose of supporting and bringing out the best of Australia's elite athletes and needs serious funding, but the new federal government-ordered AIS review has triggered Canberrans who are used to that taken-for-granted feeling.
The lightning quick review's terms of reference specifically point to it investigating the "optimal location" of the AIS in the context of the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Of course, location has to be part of the review, but The Canberra Times is not alone in questioning is it all of it?
A sparkling new AIS campus could be a South East Queensland jewel and it is well known Queensland officials dearly want it.
Is a one-off event, no matter how special, worth the uprooting and far greater expense?
Former Australian Sports Commission head Jim Ferguson asked a pertinent question: would the AIS be moved again to Victoria if Melbourne was later awarded its second go at the Olympic Games?
Andrew Barr pulled no punches in the letter, likening a potential AIS move from Canberra to pork-barrelling and pointing to commitments by the Anthony Albanese government to "end this sort of decision-making in government".
Remember the Barnaby Joyce-led move of the pesticides authority to his electorate, Mr Barr just had to point out. The APVMA is now subject to its own scandals and reviews.
The Canberra Times sees the decline of the AIS over several terms of government and from both Coalition and Labor governments.
While not enjoying the repeated recent attempts by the federal Coalition at interfering in territory matters, Mr Barr here is, more delicately, telling federal Labor to not rip the AIS out of Canberra. Oh, and an extra bucket of money to fix it, please.
The AIS, as a national institution, should not shift around for political masters, but it needs them to look after it.
The Bruce campus could be so much more - and really that is what the review should be about.
But if it comes down to pure economics, who has a spare $1 billion, as costed as the "risky" relocation cost in the AIS master plan, just lying around?
