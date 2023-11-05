The Canberra Times
Canberrans need better ways to engage with the ACT's MLAs

By Letters to the Editor
November 6 2023 - 5:30am
The Chief Minister claims "town hall" meetings are "a relic" of the 20th century, and that it is not unusual for more people to want to engage directly with the ACT government in online ways ("Chief Minister Andrew Barr says Canberra community councils need to change", November 2).

