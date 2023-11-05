Canberrans need better ways to engage with the ACT's MLAs

The Chief Minister claims "town hall" meetings are "a relic" of the 20th century, and that it is not unusual for more people to want to engage directly with the ACT government in online ways ("Chief Minister Andrew Barr says Canberra community councils need to change", November 2).
Unfortunately, Canberrans do not have much of a choice about how they engage given that our MLAs do not operate local electorate offices. Nor do many MLAs appear to offer other regular personable interfaces to hearing from individuals and community groups.
Many suffer from the "Zed syndrome"; they are hardly seen until an election approaches.
Given the nature and design of many online communication forms and other input arrangements, and the outcomes that flow from these and the plethora of government consultations and submissions made online via Your Say and other portals, many ratepayers are left feeling they have made a big effort for little return.
There is still insufficient clarity about where and how the "community" component of new planning system will operate in improved ways after the end of this month.
The Chief Minister might be surprised at the popularity of, say, twice-yearly town hall gatherings if they were organised and run fairly, transparently, and well.
If "town halls" should be abandoned so too should be the information "black holes" the government has channelled its communication processes into.
The confected furore over the "hotties" list seems to be driven largely by woke agendas and political opportunism.
There have always been some fortunate individuals at school and in the workplace who are considered "hot" because they are physically attractive. It's just a biological thing with humans.
It should not of course be a factor in workplace recruitment or advancement; any more than gender or race are.
When I was working in US military intelligence, more females than males were being employed because most of the female applicants had college degrees, and most of the male applicants didn't. I don't recall anyone complaining about the gender imbalance; everyone knew that advancement in our organisation was based solely on merit.
There has been considerable naivety in the various letters and by the "commentariat" about the Middle East conflict.
Under international law any civilian building or facility used for military purposes is a legitimate target.
An example was the sinking of the Lusitania during World War I.
The ship's construction had been underwritten by the British government on the understanding she could be converted into an "armed merchant cruiser".
At the time the ship was sunk - with the loss of more than 1000 lives - she was carrying 4.2 million rifle rounds, 1250 shrapnel shell cases, and 18 fuse cases all bound for the western front. She was a legitimate target.
What has been missed by many is the broader strategic struggle between Iran and Saudi Arabia. A treaty between Israel and Saudi Arabia, negotiations for which were well advanced until Hamas attacked Israel, would have changed the balance of power forever.
It may have also included an exchange of nuclear weapons technology.
We should always remember Israel has a deliverable nuclear weapon which was tested in the 1980s.
Race relations in Queensland have never recovered from the poisoning of at least 50 Aboriginal people at Colin Mackenzie's property in 1842.
In David Marr's words: "The deaths of two shepherds and the spearing of a bullock had provoked the Mackenzies' supervisor to ask, 'Don't you think it would be a good thing to give these fellows a dose'?
"When blacks next gathered asking for flour, tobacco and sugar, a meal of maize porridge laced with arsenic was given to them. Back at their camp on the lagoon the poison soon took effect.
"The first pangs experienced: the ferocious wrath upon the discovery of the trap into which they had fallen: the increasing agonies: the crawling to water: the insatiable burning thirst: then - death.
"In the grim history of frontier slaughter in Australia, the Kilcoy poisoning of February 1842 carries a unique stench."
Dutton, Littleproud and Hanson live in the shadow of that poisoning. If they can acknowledge it we will make more progress towards becoming one nation.
In view of your editorial calling for a truce in Gaza ("Australia must back a Gaza pause now", October 31) it is salutary to consider Hillary Clinton's views on the matter.
On October 26, she said: "People who are calling for a ceasefire now do not understand Hamas. That is not possible. It would be such a gift to Hamas because they would spend whatever time there was a ceasefire in effect rebuilding their armaments, creating stronger positions, to be able to fend off an eventual assault by the Israelis. We're in a very different world".
Now Hamas has revealed its true intentions it is not tenable for Israel to leave it in control of Gaza, right on Israel's border.
As your editorial notes, the claims about fatality numbers and the percentage that are women and children come directly from Hamas - a terrorist group. They can't be trusted.
There is no obvious solution to the conflict between Israel and terrorist organisations Hamas and Hezbollah. However, that does not mean nothing can be done to ameliorate the situation.
At the centre of the problem is Iran, an Islamist theocratic dictatorship that uses Hamas, its terrorist proxy, to advance the country's dominance in the Middle East. To date, this has been thwarted by the power of Israel. It is ironic that Israel is now being seen in a softer light by former enemies who see the IDF as a bulwark against Iranian warmongering.
One possible course would be for Israel, the US, and perhaps some Arab nations, to attack Iran and destroy its ability to wage war.
I am sick of hearing that anyone who supports Palestinians is anti-Semitic. Judaism is a wonderful international religion, and most Jews around the world support Jews and Palestinians living together peacefully.
The problem has always been Zionists who want to kick Palestinians (Muslim and Christian) out of their homeland and their homes and have it all.
The Israeli government is full of Zionists and they support the immigration of Zionists from America and elsewhere to ensure Israel does not have a majority of Jews and Christians and Muslims who want to share the land and live together in peace.
Many Israeli Jews support either a two state solution or shared country based on equality for all.
How can we end decades of oppression and bring about a just peace?
Progressive fines based on income are yet another example of the warped thinking of the Barr-Rattenbury government.
How could it consider such a proposal while it imposes a brutally regressive property tax regime.
The proposal is that a low-income offender would get some reduction on a $307 speeding fine. Low-income households are more likely to be renters and facing the burden of land tax in addition to rates (whether they commit any offence or not).
That is more than double the tax paid by an owner-occupier. Land tax starts at about $1800 a year for a one-bedroom apartment.
I'm sure Ken Helm's proposal for an opera house in Canberra will receive support from some sections of the community.
But at present such a luxury should take a back seat in favour of directing Canberra's revenue towards more basic needs. We are already witnessing profligate spending on a light rail system that will, at best, benefit only a small section of the city.
In my 63 years in Canberra I have never seen our roads in such a deplorable condition. Therefore, my counter-proposal to Mr Helm's is to direct funding towards getting our roads up to a standard worthy of a capital city before committing to any more luxuries we can't afford.
Modern Australia is a migrant nation created by remarkable people who have managed to achieve social cohesion while, at the same time, largely respecting diversity.
Most new arrivals have welcomed their new start and left the old hatreds behind.
Let's keep it that way (and maybe write it into the constitution as well).
Should I wish to obtain the Canberra Raiders' opinions on how to manage things in the ACT (such as justice matters and general behaviour in public) I'll give them a ring. But don't wait up.
Israel has always treated UN Security Council resolutions with contempt. It is ironic it should go ballistic when Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Hamas attacks "could not be seen in a vacuum" but "from 56 years of suffocating occupation".
There are reports Russia is executing soldiers and whole units who refuse to fight on the front lines. This is what Stalin did in World War II. NKVD units were stationed behind advancing troops to make sure they didn't retreat. What a way to improve morale.
I am appalled at the boxy and unattractive buildings being erected in Canberra. "Little boxes made of ticky tacky, and they all look just the same". You only need to drive along Belconnen Way to see ugly unimaginative apartment blocks from Coulter Drive to Kingsford Smith Drive.
Eric Hunter (Letters, October 26) reminds us even most atheists acknowledge Jesus existed and his teachings are words of peace and love in a world torn by war and hatred. Why then do atheists claim Jesus was telling lies about God and a life after death?
Yet again Broelman has missed the mark with his cartoon of November 2. He assigns hatred to one side and has all the buildings in Gaza standing. Hasn't he seen the devastation wrought by Israeli bombings of apartment buildings and noticed the over 9000 Palestinian civilian deaths?
Israel's belief it can treat Palestinians as badly as it wants to is no better expressed than in its astonishing exhortation to the world to send hospital ships to treat collateral-damaged civilians escaping Gaza. "We bomb them, you fix them". I expect Anthony and Penny to rush to comply.
Property developers Barry Morris on the west side and Terry Snow on the east seem to be competing to see who can produce the most dull, colourless and boring architecture at City Hill.
Over 360,000 Israeli reservists have been called for military service. Many hurried home from overseas to serve. But Benjamin Netanyahu's son remains in Florida. We might wonder why.
If Alan Shroot (Letters, November 3) is correct and Hamas has plenty of food, fuel and water for its fighters, then Israel has no justification for blockading the supply of same to the rest of the residents of Gaza.
