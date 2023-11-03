ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr says he is determined to get more activity, projects and life around Lake Burley Griffin as the success of one lakeside innovation was celebrated on Friday.
The Jetty - a seasonal, semi-permanent bar and cafe that operates from October to April on the southern shore of the lake - was held up by Mr Barr as an example of a business that was not only commercially successful but added to the ambience and utility of the lake.
"I think it's probably the best bar with the best view in Canberra, isn't it really? On our central, national asset," he said.
"So, it's a great idea to be able to activate spaces around the lake.
"All too often, they're places people see out a car window going past at 80k an hour, so this really a family-friendly, pet-friendly venue. It's walkable, it's got fantastic views, it's going to be really appealing to Canberrans and tourists as well.
"It's one of the reasons, the ACT Government has partnered with the National Capital Authority to support this sort of activation. We want people to enjoy our lake and this is a really good way to do that."
The Jetty is co-owned by the owners of The Dock - Jane Collins, Glen Collins and Ben Alexander - as well as Rena Judd, Dean Ratsch and Bailey Smith.
During the season, the cafe is open seven days, while the bar facilities and food trucks are open from 11am on Wednesdays to late on Sundays.
"We've had an overwhelming response from the community," Ms Collins said.
"Our whole vision for the space is to build community engagement in the same way we have done at The Dock and The Jetty is perfectly positioned for that to happen - it's on the lake, which is the heartbeat of Canberra."
The Jetty received $100,000 from the ACT Government's Tourism Product Development Fund, administered by Visit Canberra.
"It's a competitive process, applications are received. There's a matched funding requirement," Mr Barr said.
"The Jetty was successful with a $100,000 application so that's the contribution from the Tourism Product Development Fund and, obviously, they had to put a lot of their own money in as well and get all the planning approvals and everything sorted with the National Capital Authority.
"So, it really involved a number of parties coming together to turn a really good idea into a practical outcome. That's what's so pleasing about this is the great idea has really been perfectly executed."
Mr Barr was asked why there were not more hospitality and retail options around the lake.
"I think there are some historical reasons behind that but I've been determined over several decades to change that and make the lake a place that people come to and enjoy," he said.
"This is one of many projects that are designed to make the lake more accessible, to have more people be able to enjoy it. It's one of our greatest natural assets in this city, it has an element of being dammed to create, it's man-made lake, but nevertheless, it sits at the heart of our National Triangle, it's a very significant space for the nation, but it's at the heart of Canberra so people should be all to enjoy it."
Mr Barr said the focus of the next lake activation would be the Acton waterfront, with some pop-up projects in the wind "to test some concepts".
"I think the success here [at The Jetty] will open up some opportunities in time when that project is a little more advanced," he said.
Mr Barr said he also wanted to see more events on the lake.
"Obviously the more activity we can have, the more tourists and locals can enjoy the lake and the better it is for everyone," he said.
