"This is one of many projects that are designed to make the lake more accessible, to have more people be able to enjoy it. It's one of our greatest natural assets in this city, it has an element of being dammed to create, it's man-made lake, but nevertheless, it sits at the heart of our National Triangle, it's a very significant space for the nation, but it's at the heart of Canberra so people should be all to enjoy it."