Anthony Albanese has had plenty of unsolicited advice on how to handle his meeting with President Xi Jinping. That's understandable. This is arguably the most important trip he has ever made.
While some LNP politicians are saying that he shouldn't go and others dismiss the visit as a public relations coup for Beijing even President Joe Biden has weighed in.
It's just over a week ago, when asked if Australia could do business with Beijing, that Mr Biden said "trust but verify is the phrase".
Leaving aside the point that whether or not Australia can do business with China is a matter for this government to decide, President Biden would have known he was preaching to the choir.
Anthony Albanese and Penny Wong, building on the firm and principled stance adopted by the Coalition government, have gone a long way in bringing the relationship between Australia and its biggest trading partner back onto an even keel.
That has not come about as a result of kowtowing to "wolf warrior" diplomacy or by forelock tugging at every opportunity.
It has come about as a result of strongly backing AUKUS and the submarine deal, actively engaging with the members of the "quad" and other nations in the Indo-Pacific concerned about China's rise, and refusing to be intimidated by an emerging superpower.
Both Mr Albanese and Senator Wong - who is travelling to China with him - have frequently characterised Australia's approach to Beijing as "to co-operate where we can, disagree where we must, but engage in our national interest".
One of the reasons this approach has worked so well is that it is a more nuanced and less confrontational approach than that adopted by the Morrison government which, on occasion, indulged in China bashing for domestic political advantage.
Given Australia never liked it when China was telling it what it should do, it should come as no surprise that China doesn't like being attacked in public on a regular basis either.
The release of Cheng Lei, the scrapping of the punitive tariff on barley, the review of the wine tariff and the resumption of high level government-to-government contact culminating in this week's visit could never have been achieved by Morrison-style megaphone diplomacy.
The Albanese government has shown it is possible for a middle power to stand up to China and to create a climate of mutual respect where, when interests align, agreements can be struck.
While, at the time of his election, Mr Albanese was a relative foreign affairs novice, he has listened to good advice and learned quickly on the job.
Last month in Washington, for example, he was careful not to repeat Julia Gillard's obsequious conflation of American and Australian values when she welcomed President Obama to Australia in 2011. Nor did he appear to be as awestruck to be in the presence of the "leader of the free world" as both Ms Gillard and Tony Abbott did on that occasion.
Given this, and the firm line the Albanese government has maintained with Beijing to date, it is highly improbable that the PM will allow himself to be used as a prop in a photo-op for President Xi Jinping.
He and Senator Wong are sure to push further on trade issues, to urge the release of writer Yang Heng Jun, to reaffirm Australia's commitment to freedom of navigation in the South China Sea and to touch on Chinese human rights abuses.
What they won't necessarily be doing is embarrassing their hosts by engaging in a public commentary on these issues while in their country.
Some would even call this diplomacy.
