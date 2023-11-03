The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre set to re-open

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
November 4 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

After being closed for the last two summers, Phillip pool is re-opening on Monday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan Doherty

Megan Doherty

Journalist

I like telling local stories and celebrating Canberra. Email: megan.doherty@canberratimes.com.au

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.