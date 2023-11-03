After being closed for the last two summers, Phillip pool is re-opening on Monday.
Geocon, the new owner of the Phillip Swimming and Ice Skating Centre, confirmed the opening date, with the gates back open from 6am on Monday.
The pool will be open for general swimming from Monday to Friday from 8am to 6pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 6pm.
Lap swimming and squad swimming will be 6am to 8am and 5pm to 7pm from Monday to Friday and 7am to 9am and 5pm to 6pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Geocon is not letting media in to film the re-opening of the pool until Friday.
The building company bought the site last December.
Since then, a spokeswoman said, Geocon had been "working extremely hard on the rectification works on the pool".
The changerooms have also been renovated.
Geocon is also "looking for more casual lifeguards", the spokeswoman said.
"They can enquire with the pool direct," she said.
The pool will be open to the public until March.
The pool has been closed for two years as its previous owners blamed the weather and the need to do repairs for not opening.
Entry prices will be $8.50 for adults, $7 for seniors and children under 15 and $5 for children under five.
