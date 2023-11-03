Lauren Bates is obsessed with going as fast as she possibly can.
Whether it's in the velodrome or on the road, the 17-year-old cyclist spends much of her time desperate to outrace her rivals.
So it's no surprise Bates has developed a passion for aerodynamics as she seeks every little edge on the bike.
The combination of science and hard work has paid off throughout the past year. The teenager claimed three gold and two silver medals at the Commonwealth Youth Games and was on Friday named a finalist for the Rising Star award at the Canberra Sports Awards.
Bates finds herself in a hotly contested category alongside teenage middle-distance running sensation Cameron Myers and cycling junior world champion Oscar Chamberlain. The winners will be announced at a dinner on November 23.
Bates is thrilled to be named a finalist and said it's a reward for her hard work on and off the bike.
"It's good to be recognised by the community," Bates said. "I've spent a lot of time training and working hard towards my goals.
"I definitely had more success than I expected. I went into Commonwealth Youth Games just trying to give it my best shot. I had an awesome Games and the Australian team was amazing. The support was unreal and I was glad to be there."
Bates graduated for Dickson College this year and plans on taking a gap year in 2024.
It won't be your average gap year, however. The cyclist doesn't plan on partying her way around Europe.
Instead she hopes to compete in some of cycling's biggest junior races as she chases a professional contract with an elite international team.
"It's really important I get a contract with one of the world tour teams," Bates said. "I just have to get some good results.
"It may not happen next year, but that's not a problem because I'm hopefully going to have a long career."
Once the gap year, concludes, Bates hopes to further her passion for aerodynamics with an engineering degree at university.
That, however, is a long-term goal. The teenager is currently focused on her short-term target, victory at the Australian road cycling championships in January.
Bates finished fourth in the road race and second in the time trial at this year's titles and she's determined to do everything she can to secure the green and gold jersey at the event in Ballarat.
The cyclist enjoyed a break after the Commonwealth Youth Games but has returned to training and is confident she's on track for victory.
"I'm really targeting nationals in January," she said. "I really would like to win the national time trial and getting that title would be awesome.
"I'm currently targeting road [races]. I like to think I will specialise in track but I'll focus on the road. Track is so much fun and it's so fast, the feeling when you're on the track is unlike anything else."
