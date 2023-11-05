The Canberra Times
Home/News/ACT Politics
Opinion

ACT becoming unsolved murder capital - Canberra needs more police

By John Mikita
November 6 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

November 6 marks 24 years since the violent home invasion of Canberra grandparents Irma and Gregor Palasics, ending with the violent death of 73-year-old Irma.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from ACT Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.