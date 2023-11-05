Irma and Gregor, my grandparents, escaped Hungary in 1956 with only the clothes on their back, their two daughters in tow. They crossed the border into Austria just hours before the borders closed, and the Communist put down of the revolution began. Travelling through Austria, Switzerland and then Italy, they arrived at the port of Genoa, to be given a choice of migration to the United States or Australia. Both options were unknown to them, they spoke not a word of English, but after a little encouragement they made the right decision to choose Australia as their future home. Australia, the lucky country, a safe place far from the war and terror that had ravaged their homeland for many centuries.