ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 21-year-old man Blake Gordon.
Police said Blake had not been seen for two weeks, and was last seen in Bonner.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 176cm (5'9") tall, with a slim build, fair complexion, brown hair, and blue eyes.
Police and Blake's family hold concerns for his welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate him.
Anyone who has seen Blake, or who may have any information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference number 7584176.
