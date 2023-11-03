The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Missing man Blake Gordon, 21, last seen in Bonner: ACT police

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 4 2023 - 9:18am, first published 9:08am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to locate missing 21-year-old man Blake Gordon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.