The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

Missing woman Kim Nguyen, 44, last seen in Ngunnawal

By Staff Reporters
November 4 2023 - 9:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find missing 44-year-old woman Kim Nguyen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.