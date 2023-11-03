ACT Policing is seeking the public's assistance to find missing 44-year-old woman Kim Nguyen.
Police said Kim had not been seen by, or been in contact with, family since August, and was reported missing to police on Thursday. She was last seen in Ngunnawal, police said.
She is described as Asian in appearance, about 160cm (5'3") tall, with a slight build, black hair, brown eyes, and wears glasses.
She may be travelling in a white Toyota Hiace van (ACT registration YQM88R), and is known to frequent Ngunnawal and Flynn, police said.
Police and Kim's family hold concerns for her welfare, and are requesting the public's assistance to locate her.
Anyone who has seen Kim, or who may have any information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact ACT Policing on 131 444 and quote reference number 7582815. Information can be provided anonymously.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.