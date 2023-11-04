The Canberra Capitals are facing the prospect of another finals venue conundrum after a further delay to the reopening of the AIS Arena.
The stadium has been closed since 2020 and ACT Sports Minister Yvette Berry has revealed it won't be available for use until next May at the earliest.
With the WNBL finals set to be played in March, that means the Capitals will be forced to use the smaller National Convention Centre Canberra, should it be available, if they are to progress to the playoffs.
The AIS Arena refurbishment has been plagued by multiple delays since funding was granted for its reopening in October 2022.
The timeline has changed on multiple occasions, with Australian Sports Commission chief executive Kieren Perkins initially optimistic the venue would be open by the end of this year.
That was eventually pushed out to mid-2024, with the government now hopeful the arena will be back in use by May.
Should the delays continue, the AIS Arena risks joining Canberra Stadium and Throsby Home of Football in the city's lengthy list of trouble-plagued sporting infrastructure developments.
The Canberra Stadium saga has dragged on since Chief Minister Andrew Barr first announced plans for a new ground in 2009, while Capital Football officials have been working on their master plan since 2019.
Berry conceded the delays to AIS Arena upgrades are not ideal but said workers are making progress on the complex process.
"It has been taking a while and we were hoping to have it open earlier but it's looking like not until May next year," Berry said.
"There were some issues with sourcing supplies because all of the seats needed to be replaced and there were some other complications.
"It's going to take a bit longer but it will be better than it was."
The AIS Arena closed in 2020 after an audit ruled it unsafe amid repeated funding cuts.
The closure quickly came back to bite the Capitals after they qualified for the 2021-22 WNBL playoffs.
With the Convention Centre already booked out, the team was forced to turn to the 1300-seat Southern Cross Stadium in Tuggeranong. Canberra ultimately withdraw from the finals due to COVID before the match at the venue.
After a tough 2022-23 season, optimism is high the Capitals will rebound this summer and be back in the playoff mix. The side will kick off their campaign against Adelaide on Sunday.
