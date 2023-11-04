The Canberra Times
Home/Canberra

WNBL: AIS Arena delay set to hurt Capitals

Cameron Mee
By Cameron Mee
Updated November 4 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Canberra Capitals are facing the prospect of another finals venue conundrum after a further delay to the reopening of the AIS Arena.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Mee

Cameron Mee

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter at the Canberra Times

More from Canberra
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.