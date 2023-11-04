The Canberra Times
Updated

Dash for Senate duty for Trade Minister Don Farrell as Katy Gallagher gets COVID-19

Karen Barlow
Updated November 4 2023 - 5:08pm, first published 2:11pm
Trade Minister Don Farrell is to dash home from the Prime Minister's historic trip to China to make Senate duties this week after Finance Minister and ACT senator Katy Gallagher was struck with COVID-19.

