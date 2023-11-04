The Canberra Times
Former Indian High Commissioner Navdeep Suri Singh employed worker under illegal conditions

By Hannah Neale
November 5 2023 - 5:30am
Navdeep Suri Singh, who was ordered to pay more than $136,000. Picture Twitter
A domestic worker employed by an ambassador was required to work in illegal conditions, paid only $9 per day, and was confined to the house except to walk a dog.

