James McDonald's had a few photo finishes go his way, but this time he thought he'd been done like a dinner.
It turned out the champion jockey had nothing to worry about with $2.10-favourite Riff Rocket holding on to win the $2 million Victoria Derby by a nose.
Apulia ($4.20) charged up the inside to almost pinch it for the Hayes camp - only to narrowly miss out on the Group One.
Sunsets held on for third a length further back after taking over the running at the start of the home straight.
Not that those watching Channel 10's coverage would've immediately known who had won the photo-finish - given they cut to ads as soon as the horses crossed the line.
It was McDonald's first Derby winner - something of a surprise given his glittering career as a hoop.
It also gave champion Sydney trainer Chris Waller back-to-back Derby wins, with Manzoice winning last year.
"It was beautiful. It was a real test of stamina. I think the three best horses came away and it would've been a great spectacle to watch," McDonald told Channel 10.
"I've been blessed with a couple of really close photos, but this was another one where I thought I was done like a dinner on the line. The Hayes boys will be hating on me."
McDonald was left thanking his lucky stars as he felt he'd gone slightly too soon on Riff Rocket.
He put his over-eagerness down to the three-year-old gelding having a flat spot in his previous run - a second to Sunsets in the Norman Robinson Stakes at Caulfield.
McDonald said the 2500-metre Derby was tough for three-year-old horses.
"I was so happy with the first half of the race. It becomes a real test for young horses," he said.
"When I saw a bit of movement up in front I was happy with the position, but because of his electric turn of foot, [after] he hit a flat spot last start, I was cursing myself because he got there really quickly and was a sitting duck.
"I was lucky to get away with that one."
Waller's assistant trainer Charlie Duckworth initially thought Apulia had run down Riff Rocket.
"It's called Derby Day and this is the Group One that you want to be winning on the day, and we've been fortunate enough to go back-to-back," Duckworth said.
"The race unfolded beautifully in terms of the way James positioned him.
"Everything looked like it was going to plan and sort of approaching the turn it looked like he was just coming off the bridle a little bit early, so that obviously gave us a little bit of a worry.
"I thought he had the horse directly to his inside covered, but obviously the eventual second placegetter really challenged us late.
"Coming into today no one's sure whether they stay at the 2500m and obviously first, second and third all stayed it well."
