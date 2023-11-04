The legacy left by club legend Garry 'Quinzo' Quinlivan will drive the ACT Brumbies under-19s into Sunday's Super Rugby final.
The side is chasing a slice of history as they attempt to become the first ACT team to claim a national under-19 final.
Quinzo's spirit will be close to their hearts as the players run on to Seiffert Oval for the clash against the NSW Waratahs.
The assistant team manager volunteered for the Brumbies since the club's formation in 1996 and touched generations of players.
Quinzo's influence was on display at Thursday's funeral as a list of club legends returned to farewell the life member.
From inaugural captain Brett Robinson to Joe Roff, George Gregan and Stephen Larkham, players past and present were united by Quinzo.
The volunteer's time with the current crop of under-19s was brief, but that didn't limit the impact he's had on the youngsters.
Captain Lachlan Hooper recognises his team has a responsibility to continue Quinzo's legacy this weekend and for the years to come.
"He was always there when we were coming in at six o'clock in the morning," Hooper said. "His work rate around the club and his love for the game is going to shine through with everyone for the future of the club.
"He's been a big part of the club. We've got to make sure we keep his spirit going and make sure that his spirit goes on."
The ACT Brumbies enter Sunday's final undefeated and having beaten the NSW Waratahs 24-22 in a thriller in round one.
The club has placed a heavy emphasis on developing the next generation with general manager Chris Thomson and under-19s coach Dan Hooper working hard to ensure the program reflected the professionalism of the senior team.
While ACT claimed the points in round one, both teams recognise much has changed since the clash.
Australian under 18 representative Shane Wilcox missed the match and will play fullback on Sunday in a lethal back three alongside Angus Staniforth and Tino Tavana.
The Waratahs have also improved significantly since the loss to the Brumbies and reeled off three-straight wins to book a spot in the final.
NSW captain Jullien Caillol said the defeat lit a fire in his side and they've arrived in Canberra determined to spoil the party on Sunday afternoon.
"We didn't gel together well at the start of the season," Caillol said. "We didn't piece everything together and we weren't able to bring it all together.
"We took a step back and tried to reconfigure what we were doing and work out a way where we could bring out the best in each other and we've managed to find our stride in these last couple of weeks.
"I'm glad [the loss] happened in the first round because it lit a fire in the belly and it allowed us to get together as a group and hone in on what we need to do to be the best team."
As for the Brumbies, the magnitude of this opportunity is not lost on the players.
While success at the top level is expected, it has been hard to come by in the junior ranks. The ACT Schoolboys side claimed an Australian title in 2017 to snap a 29-year drought and the under-19 side has never taken out the competition's various forms.
Hooper recognises chances like this don't come around often and said the players are ready to create their own piece of history.
"There's a bunch of boys that are from outside of Canberra but with the ability for us to be able to click straight away we always knew it was going to be a good season," Hooper said. "The ability to come together as mates from day one is special and great teams have that connection."
