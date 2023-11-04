If there was ever any doubt as to where the Golden Eagle sits in the global racing industry, Keiji Yoshimura's reaction on Saturday made its status crystal clear.
The Japanese trainer has won some of Asia's biggest races but the Golden Eagle produced a reaction bigger than the rest as Obamburumai stormed to victory in the $10 million race.
Jockey Josh Parr timed his run perfectly before a gap opened up to claim the win ahead of Godolphin pair Pericles and Golden Mile.
Yoshimura said he'd targeted Obamburumai at this race and he was thrilled the horse delivered in his first trip to Australia.
"I've never screamed so loud after a race in my life," Yoshimura told Channel 7 via a translator.
"We really focused on getting the horse ready for this race today and that [win] was all about it."
The Golden Eagle may be just five years old, but the race already boasts a winners list of some of the sport's biggest stars.
From Kolding in 2019 to I Wish I Win last year, it's a true depiction of the best four-year-old of the season.
Gaining Group One classification is a matter of when, not if, the only holdup is the dysfunction within Racing Australia and the ongoing feud between New South Wales and Victoria.
Traditionalists down south may bemoan Peter V'landys' attempts to grow Sydney racing and take some headlines away from the Flemington Melbourne Cup carnival but it's impossible to doubt the Golden Eagle's success.
Even without Group One status, the $10 million prize tag presents significant value for the breeding industry.
Obamburumai has now won four of his six starts, including at Group Two and Group Three level and is destined for a successful future at stud.
While Parr produced a flawless ride, it took an unfortunate turn of events for the jockey to end up on the winner.
Japanese veteran Yutaka Take was set to fly in for the race, however an untimely injury ruled him out of the Golden Eagle.
Parr picked up the ride during the week and he made the most of the opportunity to steer Obamburumai to a memorable, and lucrative, victory.
"What a moment this is in my career, in my life," an emotional Parr said. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity to pick up this horse today. The disappointment of Yutaka Take missing out with injury doesn't sit right with me, but the fact is I was Johnny on the spot.
"I got the ride and I produced one of my better ones to get the victory. I'm speechless."
