"If I understand President Biden and [Emmanuel] Macron, and the Saudis and many Arab leaders, they're starting to talk about it and I hope that they will present it," he told CNN on Thursday, before adding "as I understand Israelis, the moment it would be on the table, we shall accept it - not our government today, probably not our prime minister, [but] we should change our government if people will understand it is a viable, better future".