It just had to be Isabelle Bourne didn't it. The Canberra girl, taken to Adelaide by the former Capitals star Natalie Hurst - the now Lightning coach.
Just as it was looking like Adelaide were going to get run down again - like they were in their WNBL season opener on Wednesday - Bourne nailed a three-pointer to break the deadlock with just 52 seconds remaining.
It thwarted a stunning final-quarter Capitals comeback to finish 82-79 at the National Convention Centre on Sunday.
Until then it had looked like an Alex Sharp-led Canberra were going to overcome an 11-point three-quarter-time deficit to open their season with a win.
But it was a gutsy showing from the home side in front of a near sellout crowd of 1702.
Sharp was sensational. The capitals guard dominated the boards, while also firing offensively to lead the fightback.
She finished with 19 rebounds and 21 points in a starring role for the Capitals as they kicked off their season with plenty of razzle dazzle - including a WNBA-esque pre-game show that included giant sparklers.
The 26-year-old levelled the scores with 75 seconds remaining before Bourne stuck a knife through her hometown's heart.
Alexandra Fowler (19 points), Jade Melbourne (13) and Gemma Potter (11) also starred for the Capitals.
You could excuse Potter for just wanting to get through the game.
But despite back-to-back knee injuries she was one of the driving forces for the Capitals - one of the biggest cheers of the night was reserved for her three-pointer.
Adelaide got off to a Lightning start with their extra size causing problems - not to mention Isobel Borlase, who produced 16 first-quarter points and finished with 20.
When one Izzie was done the other stepped up with Bourne then coming into the game.
Hurst predicted big things for Bourne, whose sister Callie is a development player with the Capitals.
"Issie Bourne, lucky to get her over from Canberra. She's going to be a great player with a really bright future," Hurst said.
"It would've been nice to come off with a little bit of a better win, but we learnt a lot about ourselves tonight.
"Credit to the Caps, they kept coming, coming and coming, but to grind that out and get our first win of the season I'm super happy for the girls."
The Capitals seemed to find their spark when they introduced their biggest player, Alex Bunton, and they started to find their way into the first quarter.
They trailed by 11 points, 15 and then 11 again at the breaks before their last-quarter heroics fell narrowly short.
Capitals coach Kristen Veal wasn't surprised by the never-say-die attitude of her team and felt it was a promising step in the right direction after a tough season last summer.
She also wasn't surprised by the performance of Potter, who only played eight minutes last season before she did her knee again.
"She's a super talent. People haven't seen that the last couple of years because she's been out with injury," Veal said.
"But we've been watching her for the last eight weeks. She's done everything that she needed to do to get back from a second ACL - both mentally and physically.
"Her ability to play and contribute isn't a surprise to us. We're just super happy for her to get through that because that was a huge thing - on the same court that you did it in, same game you did it in last year.
"For her to get through that is enormous and everyone should acknowledge that and be really proud of that."
ADELAIDE LIGHTNING 82 (I Borlase 20, I Bourne 20, J Willougby 15) bt CANBERRA CAPITALS 79 (A Sharp 21, A Fowler 19, J Melbourne 13) at the National Convention Centre on Sunday night. Crowd: 1702.
